Pooran praises strong partnerships from Windies batsmen

West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran has expressed delight with the team’s development of strong batting partnerships in a 7 wicket win over the Netherlands, in Amstelveen, on Tuesday.

In the end, the West Indies got to the line with quite a few deliveries to spare, in large part due to a steady 119 by opening batsman Shai Hope. Hope, however, also received plenty of support at the top of the order, including a 120-run partnership with Sharmarh Brooks for the first wicket.

“The way the batsmen went about it, the opening partnership of 100 plus, that was fantastic. That’s something we have been working on as a team, just trying to build partnerships,” Pooran said, following the match.

