Guyana Harpy Eagles pace bowler Paul takes five-for to trigger T&T Red Force collapse

A five-for from pace bowler Keemo Paul pushed the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force to a late evening collapse and handed the momentum to the Guyana Harpy Eagles, on day one of the West Indies Championship, at Port of Spain.

At the close of play, the Red Force were left on 203 for 9, after winning the toss and choosing to bat first. Midway through the innings, things had, however, looked far more promising for the Trinidad and Tobago franchise.

The batting pair of Jason Mohammed and Jeremy Solozano had come together to put a 116-run partnership on the board for the third wicket, largely repairing the damage the team suffered from the early losses of Keagan Simmons (3) and Isaiah Rajah (26).

