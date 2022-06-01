CWI cricket director Adams: Coaches important to West Indies

Cricket West Indies (CWI) director of cricket Jimmy Adams and West Indies men’s team batting coach Monty Desai are currently in Trinidad collecting data from local coaches to help revitalize and mould the next generation of Caribbean cricketers.

Addressing over 40 coaches at the National Cricket Centre, Couva, on Tuesday, Adams emphasized the role of coaches in turning the tide for the regional Test team.

The former West Indies captain pointed out that methods employed by coaches differ from island to island and the interactive session was a step towards collecting data from those who are involved in working with young cricketers.

Adams, here in Trinidad for the Regional Four-Day Tournament final round, said it has been a challenge for coaches to create the perfect environment to ensure positive results.

