'WI doing a lot of the right things' - Windies skipper Pooran encouraged by team's batting against Netherlands

West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran has praised the team for doing a lot of the right things on the current tour of The Netherlands after securing an unassailable 2-0 series lead on Thursday.

On the back of another strong performance from Brandon King, who scored an unbeaten 91, led the Windies to a 5 wicket win at Amstelveen. For the second game in a row the regional team chased down a figure just above 200, but the pursuit was not without its difficulties.

“We came to Amsterdam to get victories and to be successful and I feel like we are doing a lot of the right things,” Pooran said following the match.

Read more at SportsMax

2 comments