Hectic summer for Windies as Bangladesh, India, NZ beckon

ST JOHN’S, Antigua (CMC) — West Indies will welcome Bangladesh, India and New Zealand for an assortment of Tests, One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and T20 Internationals, highlighting a frantic summer schedule for the hosts.

Bangladesh will tour the region from June 16 to July 16 for two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is, followed by India which will feature in three ODIs and five T20Is from July 23 to August 7 — with two T20s carded for the United States.

New Zealand then clashes with West Indies in a three-match T20I and ODI series from August 10-21, to round out 30 match days of cricket across three months.

“We are delighted to announce the match schedule for the men’s international calendar at home for the rest of the year,” said Cricket West Indies chief executive Johnny Grave.

