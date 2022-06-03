I am comfortable with my game at the moment  King

Jamaica and West Indies batsman Brandon King says he is hoping that he can continue to ride the purple patch he is currently in, following his Man of the Match performance against the Netherlands which saw the West Indies win the second One Day International (ODI) by five wickets in Amstelveen yesterday.

King stroked a career-best unbeaten 91 from 90 balls to guide the West Indies to 217 for five in 45.3 overs, chasing 215 for victory. The right-hander hit nine fours and three sixes, as he and Keacy Carty, 43 not out, guided the team home to seal an unassailable two-nil lead in the three-match series.

For King, the comfort level that he is feeling at the crease is continuing to bring success, as he is yet to be dismissed in the last three innings he has played.

“As cricketers, you know, when times are good, you have to try and cash in and make sure you get as many runs as possible. I feel good out there, so I am just trying to capitalize on that good form,” said King.

