Anisa Mohammed to captain Trinidad and Tobago women in regional tournament

ANISA Mohammed will captain a 14-member national senior women’s cricket team at the Cricket West Indies Regional T20 and 50-over tournament in Guyana, from Tuesday-June 25. The T20 tournament will run from Tuesday-June 14 and the 50-over tournament will be held from June 16-25.

The TT team is expected to be brimming with confidence after their successful tour of Barbados last month where they won all their matches including three T20s and two 50-over contests.

Mohammed and Karishma Ramharack are the two West Indies women’s players on the team. Players such as Britney Cooper, Lee Ann Kirby, Rachel Vincent and Shenelle Lord will add experience to the team.

Read more at T&T Newsday

0 comments