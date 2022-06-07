Poorans poor form, winning ways

NICHOLAS Pooran proved himself worthy of the captaincy of the West Indies white-ball cricket team with a definitive series win over the Netherlands. He led his team to convincing victories in all three games played on May 31, June 2 and 4.

For those who are quick to judge and believe that it’s “only the Netherlands,” I would like to remind them that all games have a winner and a loser. Now, if it were that WI had lost to their opponents, the hue and cry, plus insults, would have been heard throughout the WI.

It is my point of view that the winner of any staged professional contest must always be praised because that’s the reason for participating.

Pooran also was the captain when WI won their clash with the Australians, four games to one, in a T20 rubber at home last year.

Although the apologists might put forward the view that the Australians were not at their strongest, I make bold to say, neither were the WI.

However, this was the Trinidadian’s first series after having been given the reins of leadership officially. Also, the Netherlands is an improved side and not the Holland of the past, who weren’t cricketers of experience.

