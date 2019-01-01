WOMENS T20 BLAZE BOWLS OFF IN GUYANA

PROVIDENCE, Guyana- The region’s best women’s cricketers have assembled in Guyana for the CWI Women’s T20 Blaze and CG United Women’s Super50 Cup.

The CG United Women’s Super50 Cup, which was scheduled to be played first, has now been switched to the later part of the competition due to the prevailing weather conditions in Guyana. The T20 Blaze will now start the tournament on Tuesday, June 7 at the National Stadium in Providence.

The last time the region’s best women’s players met was back in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic forced Cricket West Indies to postpone the tournament.

The Captain of Barbados, defending champions of both the CG United Women’s Super50 Cup and T20 Blaze, Hayley Matthews, welcomes the return of the tournament, “It’s pretty exciting that we’re having a regional tournament this year. It’s very crucial for the development of women’s cricket in the region. The postponement over the last two years due to the covid-19 pandemic has been unfortunate but we’re here now and looking forward to playing against the best in the region.” Read more at Windies Cricket

