WINS FOR BARBADOS, JAMAICA AND WINDWARDS TO START T20 BLAZE

PROVIDENCE, Guyana – Barbados opened their T20 title defense with a low-scoring win over home team Guyana in the second match of first round of matches in Cricket West Indies’ Women’s T20 Blaze tournament.

Hayley Matthews and Kyshona Knight posted a 38-run partnership as the Bajans were bowled out for 86 all out in 19.2 overs. Matthews top-scored with 35 while Kyshona had 15. Cherry-Ann Fraser was the pick of the Guyanese bowlers as she bagged 3-11 from 3.2 overs. The home side however stumbled with the bat and were 79-9 off their 20 overs as Barbados earned a seven-run victory.

Scoreboard here: https://www.windiescricket.com/matches/211825/#scorecard

Read more at Windies Cricket

0 comments