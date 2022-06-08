Keemo Paul 2.0: Fitter, faster and hungrier for success

Before the first ball, there is a structured routine.

He hands the white floppy hat to a teammate, marks out his run-up and does a demo run to the crease while the umpire and batsman settle into their mark.

He slowly walks back, head down in immense concentration. What follows is an instinctive check of the ball.

He then turns- number 84 on his back- and starts his rhythmic stride to the crease.

There is not much head movement or swaying of the arms in the run-up to the popping crease, but he generates enough momentum for the release of a thunderbolt.

As the ball gets older, the pace gets a few clicks higher and the back bends for the occasional uncomfortable bumper, peppering some of the best regional players.

