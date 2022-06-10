Shamarh Brooks keen to continue learning during Pakistan tour

WEST INDIES batsman Shamarh Brooks is keen to continue learning during the brief One-Day International (ODI) tour of Pakistan.

Brooks scored 72 but the West Indies fell to a five-wicket defeat to the hosts in the first ODI in Multan. The second ODI will take place on Friday and the final ODI will be contested on Sunday – all in Multan.

During a zoom media conference on Thursday, the top-order batsman said, “I think the pitches are definitely similar. We played in Karachi when we were here in December and now we’re playing here in Multan.

“It’s my third time here,” he continued. “I’ve been here when I was a player with the West Indies Under-19 in 2006. It’s just about continuing to learn, take these experiences under your belt and keep growing.”

