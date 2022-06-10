BARBADOS AND JAMAICA TOP THE TABLE AFTER ANOTHER ACTION-PACKED DAY IN WOMENS T20 BLAZE

PROVIDENCE, Guyana – Hayley Matthews was at her all-round best with three wickets and 23 not out to Barbados to a big win over the Leeward Islands in the second match of Round 2 of the Cricket West Indies T20 Blaze tournament, on Thursday. The Leewards on the back foot from the first over at the Guyana National Stadium, as new balls bowler Shanika Bruce ran through the top order while Matthews cleaned up the lower half. Leewards managed to reach 60 all out in 18.2 overs, thanks to 18 extras.

Scoreboard: https://www.windiescricket.com/matches/211828/#scorecard

Rosalie Dolabaille finished on 14 not out and Tiffany Thorpe with 10 off 12 balls were the only two Leewards batters to reach double figures. Bruce finished with figures of 4-2-15-3, while Matthews had 4-1-9-3. Kycia Knight’s stroke play of three boundaries took her to 12 off nine balls before she was caught going for another drive. Her twin Kyshona joined Matthews at the crease, and they knocked off the remaining 38 runs as the defending champs reached the target in 6.4 overs.

