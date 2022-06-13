Creamery Novelties becomes official sponsor of Hero CPL

Diego Martin, Trinidad. June 10, 2022. Creamery Novelties Limited is excited to announce our sponsorship of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) for three consecutive seasons from 2022-2024. As a proud Caribbean brand that is manufactured in Trinidad & Tobago, we are thrilled to be named as the Official Ice Cream for the CPL T20 tournament. We will be on hand to sweeten the day for all cricket fans as they share in the exhilaration and energy that is CPL cricket. There will be interactive zones at all CPL games, where fans can sample delicious treats and interact with our Brand Ambassadors.

Creamery Novelties has been delighting tastebuds both locally and throughout the Caribbean since 2018. With a dynamic and increasing portfolio of delectable treats that include ice cream and frozen novelty items, our aim is to provide products of exceptional taste and quality that are enjoyed by persons of all ages. Our focus on innovation and excellence is a strong motivating factor that has contributed to the growth, success, and continual evolution of our brand.

Our partnership with the Caribbean Premier League, which is renowned for its creativity, diversity, and riveting display of sportsmanship, is a strategic and beneficial one, which is expected to increase the brand’s visibility and strengthen its foothold in both existing and emerging markets, as the CPL boasts an established presence internationally.

We believe that there is no good party without ice cream and are eager to share with fans of Creamery Novelties and CPL alike in the celebration of cricket as the sport of the Caribbean, as we Live a Little and create sweet memories together!

