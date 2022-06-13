MITTCO LIMITED becomes official sponsor of Hero CPL

Diego Martin, Trinidad. June 10, 2022. Musical Instruments of Trinidad & Tobago Co. Limited (MITTCO) proudly announces our sponsorship of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) for three consecutive seasons from 2022-2024. Already revered as one of the world’s most popular T20 cricket tournaments with a fanbase of over five hundred million (500,000,000) viewers; the CPL continues to be a much sought-after multimedia platform for showcasing the Caribbean’s lifestyle and culture. As such, we are delighted for the opportunity to launch MITTCO to the world on such a prestigious stage.

During the one-month period of the tournament which runs from August 31 – September 30, both CPL and steelpan fans alike will be able to visit our booths and learn more about MITTCO and the manufacture of steelpans in Trinidad & Tobago. The sweet sounds of pan will be played at all games by talented local and regional musicians. To this end, we are thrilled to be named as the Official Musical Instrument for the CPL T20 tournament.

Trinidad & Tobago is renowned the world over as the birthplace of the steelpan, and we at MITTCO look forward to writing our chapter in this incredible story of our National Instrument that is steeped in a legacy of rich history and culture. Our newly commissioned facility in Diego Martin, Trinidad is spacious, modernised, and well-equipped. Here, we aim to manufacture best-in-class steelpans, utilising traditional methods that have been handed down through generations. We employ remarkably skilled and experienced pan artisans who are highly respected and well versed in their craft. It is with love and a great sense of pride in our country and culture that we present our locally manufactured steelpans to the world.

CPL is undoubtedly a global brand that touches the households of all communities of people, irrespective of who or where they are. This is reflective of the history and evolution of the steelpan, which prior to the CPL, had already captivated thousands of musicians and enthusiasts around the world. As such, it is expected that under the stewardship of MITTCO and the avenues provided through our partnership with the CPL, our National Instrument will be afforded greater opportunities for sustainability and investment.

We are ecstatic about this historic partnership; and look forward to treating CPL fans and steelpan aficionados to the vibrant, energetic, and unforgettable rhythms of Trinidad & Tobago’s National Instrument as we celebrate the Caribbean’s favorite sport as the tournament’s official Music Makers!

