Solozano misses out but McSween entertains in draw

Opener Jeremy Solozano fell short of triple figures, but captain Yannic Cariah and tail-ender Preston McSween added fifties of their own to thwart Bangladesh on the final day of the three-day tour match here yesterday.

Resuming on 83 with the CWI President’s XI on 201 for four, the left-handed Solozano perished for 92, after facing 218 deliveries in more than five hours and striking 11 fours.

Cariah, unbeaten overnight on 21, made 56 while McSween, a specialist left-arm swing bowler, entertained himself with a cavalier unbeaten 50 from 62 balls, which contained eight fours and a six.

Colin Archibald, batting at number eight, produced a dashing unbeaten 40 from 44 balls as the President’s XI piled up 359 for eight declared in reply to Bangladesh’s 310 for seven declared.

