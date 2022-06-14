Pooran finds positives after West Indies 0-3 loss to Pakistan

The West Indies entered their three-match One-Day International series against Pakistan on a high after a 3-0 away series sweep of the Netherlands just a few days before.

What a difference a week makes as the regional side are now reeling from suffering their own 0-3 sweep at the hands of the Pakistanis after a 53-run loss in Sunday’s third ODI in Multan.

West Indies ODI and T20I captain Nicholas Pooran believes there are some positives his team can take from the series despite the result.

“One positive from this series is definitely character. The character shown by the players, especially coming out here in 45-degree temperature. A lot of guys got sick as well and we kept fighting,” Pooran said in an interview after the third game.

“We said at the start of this series that we’re going to stick together, no matter the result we’re going to stick together and that’s what happened,” he added.

