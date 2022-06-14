T20 Blaze: Matthews shines as Bajans move one step closer to retaining title

Defending champions Barbados remain huge favourites to lift the Cricket West Indies CG United Women’s T20 Blaze title yet again, defeating their biggest rivals Jamaica in fourth-round action on Monday morning at the National Stadium, Providence.

In a clash of two unbeaten teams, it was the Bajans who prevailed, winning by 24 runs.

Opener Hayley Matthews stroked a brilliant unbeaten half-century and then produced a miserly spell as Barbados won their fourth match on the trot.

Batting first, Barbados made 129-4, but that total could have been higher had the Jamaicans not pulled things back nicely in the second half of the innings.

