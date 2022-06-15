Barbados dethroned as Jamaica win title via net run rate

Barbados’ defence of the Cricket West Indies CG Insurance T-20 Blaze Championship has ended on a sad note for last year’s champs. The title now belongs to Jamaica who finished the tournament today with a superior net run rate and thus claimed the coveted trophy in what was a keenly contested battle.

The T-20 Blaze provided some exciting competition between the female teams representing the various franchises around the region over the last couple of days at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Today was the final day of competition and a win for defending champions Barbados would have ensured they retained the trophy having entered today’s final encounter leading the way with 16 points.

Instead, the Barbadian women lost their final match by 19 runs to Trinidad and Tobago while Jamaica won theirs and moved up to 16 points as well.

Read more at Barbados Today

0 comments