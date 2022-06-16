'We cant underestimate them' - Windies skipper Brathwaite calls for focus ahead of Bangladesh series

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite insists the team will not make the cardinal sin of underestimating Bangladesh, despite the Asian unit’s dismal record in the Caribbean to date.

In four series in the Caribbean to date, Bangladesh has managed to secure just one win, which came in a 2-0 series sweep in 2009. The team could have even more reason to feel confident having handed the Bangladeshi’s a 2-0 defeat on their home soil last year.

“The biggest thing is that we can’t underestimate them. Not because they are not top 3 in the world means that we are just going to roll over them,” Brathwaite told members of the media on Thursday.

