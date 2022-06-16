Brathwaite leads WINDIES response after clinical seamers blow through Bangladeshi batting

Upon their return from Pakistan, a few members of the West Indies contingent were only able to get in one day of practice ahead of this first Test. Kemar Roach wasn’t passed fit until late last evening. Yet, there remained no evidence of either, as Roach and company got into their work as early as the second delivery of the morning.

The Barbadian had Mahmudul Hasan Joy caught in the slips for a duck; the first of six Bangladeshi batters who would fail to trouble the score.

Najmul Hossain Shanto, too, was removed by Roach: bowled in his second over, before Kyle Mayers was brought into the attack to do what has become customary for the all-rounder.

