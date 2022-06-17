Barbados Women knock Windward

It was an impressive start for defending champions Barbados in the Cricket West Indies CG Insurance Super 50 competition as they defeated Windward Islands women by 149 runs on the opening day of the competition at Providence Stadium in Guyana today.

Barbados led by Captain Hayley Matthews won the toss and posted 227 for two from their allotted 50 overs. The talented all-rounder Matthews led from the front with a magnificent 99. Matthews and fellow opener Kycia Knight who made 72 put on a first-wicket stand of 177.

In response to the target of 228 set to win, Windward Islands were dismissed for 78 all out in 23 overs against a solid Barbados bowling attack led by medium-pacer Shanika Bruce with four wickets for 48 runs from nine overs.

Read more at Barbados Today

