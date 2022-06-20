Barbados women into semis after beating Jamaica

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — Kyshona Knight struck a half-century as Barbados beat Jamaica by 11 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method to reach the semi-finals of the Women’s Super50 Cup.

In a contest reduced to 32 overs per side on Saturday because of rain at Guyana National Stadium, Barbados were dismissed for 121 with two balls left in the innings, Knight top-scoring with 50 off 75 deliveries.

She put on 57 for the first wicket with Captain Hayley Matthews (16) to pull the innings around from a poor start when twin sister Kycia perished to the third ball of the day without a run on the board.

Kyshona, who struck half-dozen fours, added a further 22 for the third wicket with Alisa Scantlebury (6) but her dismissal in the 21st over was part of a dramatic slide that saw Barbados lose seven wickets for 25 runs.

