Former WI captain cited for recklessness; county team pays the price

Carlos Brathwaite, the Birmingham Bears captain, has been accused of “reckless” behaviour during his side’s seven-wicket defeat against Derbyshire in the Vitality Blast on Sunday, after being hit with five penalty runs for throwing the ball at the opposition batter, Wayne Madsen.

The incident occurred in the 13th over of Derbyshire’s chase at Edgbaston, when Madsen attempted to take a run but turned back quickly as Brathwaite picked up the ball in his follow-through.

The Bears’ captain instinctively threw the ball to break the stumps but instead hit Madsen’s bat handle, with the ball deflecting away for an overthrow.

