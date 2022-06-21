Taylor leads Jamaica into semi-final of Super50

The experienced Stafanie Taylor turned in a fine all-round performance to lead Jamaica to an eight-wicket win over the Windward Islands as action continued in the Cricket West Indies CG United Women’s Super50 Cup on Monday at the National Stadium, Providence.

In a rain-affected match reduced to 33 overs per side, Windward Islands made 101-9. Jamaica, in response, reached 100-2 after 23.2 overs when rain brought an end to the game.

At that point, the Jamaicans were exactly at the target they needed to be, as calculated under the Duckworth/Lewis/Stern method. The victory guarantees Jamaica a place in the semi-finals.

Read more at Newsroom

0 comments