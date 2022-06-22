West Indies name unchanged 13-member squad for 2nd

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) Men’s Selection Panel has named an unchanged squad for the second Padma Bridge – Dream Fulfilled - Friendship Test match against Bangladesh. The match will be played at the Daren Sammy Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia from June 24-28. West Indies have a 1-0 lead in the Padma Bridge – Dream Fulfilled – Friendship Test Series, presented by Walton. They won the first match by seven wickets at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Sunday.

Kemar Roach was named the Player-of-the-Match in the opening contest. He had match figures of 7-74 – including the match-winning 5-53 in the second innings. This took him to 249 wickets in his career, joint sixth alongside the legendary Michael Holding, on the West Indies all-time list of wickets-takers. He is also the leading West Indies bowler at eighth position in the latest ICC Test Match bowling rankings.

Lead Selector the Most Honorable Dr Desmond Haynes said: “It was a very good victory in Antigua. The team played really well and must be feeling really confident heading into Saint Lucia for the second match. We have a group of players who are very disciplined and are giving 100 percent. Great credit to our bowlers who worked really hard in the first Test match. We can’t take Bangladesh lightly, they also bowled really well and were quite disciplined. I know we will try our utmost to win the second match.”

Haynes added: “Kemar is a legend. He has done really well for West Indies. He made a great start to his career, then had some injuries, then he worked his way back and is our leading bowler. He’s among the best in the world. I am very pleased with his performances, not just on the field, but the way he had been guiding the younger players and the way he has been interacting with the other members of the team.”

Fans can purchase tickets via the new WINDIES TICKETS service presented by Mastercard, at www.tickets.windiestickets.com. Tickets start at just US$6/EC$15 for mounds access with US$15/EC$40 for seats. Children under 16 and senior citizens can get tickets for half price. In addition to being able to choose and pay for your seats in advance, the service allows fans to save their purchased tickets to their device for ticket scanning at the venue, avoiding the need for queues and travel to the box offices. Fans registered for the WI Insider fanmail and on the WINDIES TICKETS service will receive promotional discounts when they buy tickets online for games in the Caribbean.

Fans can watch live on ESPN Caribbean and listen to live radio commentary on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel.

FULL SQUAD

Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain)

Jermaine Blackwood (Vice Captain)

Nkrumah Bonner

John Campbell

Joshua Da Silva

Alzarri Joseph

Kyle Mayers

Gudakesh Motie

Anderson Phillip

Raymon Reifer

Kemar Roach

Jayden Seales

Devon Thomas

Match Schedule for Padma Bridge – Dream Fulfilled – Friendship Test Series, presented by Walton

June 16-20: 1st Padma Bridge – Dream Fulfilled - Friendship Test at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua – West Indies won by 7 wickets

June 24-28: 2nd Padma Bridge – Dream Fulfilled - Friendship Test at Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia. Local start time 10am/9am Jamaica

