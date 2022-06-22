Pollard ruled out of rest of Vitality Blast after knee surgery

SURREY, England (CMC) — Former West Indies white-ball Captain Kieron Pollard is out for the rest of the Vitality Blast after having surgery for a knee injury.

Pollard, the Surrey County Cricket Club’s overseas star, had sustained the injury early on in the side’s campaign in the Twenty20 competition, and the club said in a statement on Tuesday that despite treatment, “he has failed to improve significantly and therefore a decision was taken to gain a surgical opinion”.

“He has undergone successful surgery this morning which will keep him out of action for the next four to six weeks whilst he rehabilitates,” the statement said.

