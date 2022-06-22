Unique Brathwaite growing in captaincy  coach

WEST INDIES head coach Phil Simmons has said Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite is growing as a leader.

He made the observation as he also praised the skipper for his determination in the opening Test against Bangladesh, which the Caribbean side won by seven wickets at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Sunday.

The head coach had high praise for captain and opener Kraigg Brathwaite and fast bowler Kemar Roach.

“He seems to be growing in the role as we go along,” Simmons said of the opening batsman, who was named permanent captain in March last year.

