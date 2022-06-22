Hetmyer did not refuse Guyana Harpy Eagles contract- GCB President

Reports have surfaced that Shimron Hetmyer was not on the contracted list of 15 players by Guyana Harpy Eagles for the coming year after the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Professional Player draft on June 17.

High-placed sources indicated to News Room Sport that Hetmyer opted out of contract, but Guyana Cricket Board President (GCB) and CWI Director, Bissoondyal Singh, indicated that is not the case, but rather “there was a mutual agreement.”

“He has never refused a contract.” Singh told News Room Sport on the sidelines of an event on Tuesday.

