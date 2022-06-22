CWI Professional Cricketers Draft for 2022-23 sees Windward Islands Volcanoes bring new players into their camp

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) hosted the Professional Cricketers Draft for 2022-2023 on Friday, which took place over two rounds via a videocall with representatives from all six Territorial Board Franchises. Each team had 13 retained players and then drafted two players to complete their 15-member squads for the forthcoming 2022-23 season to compete in the CG United Super50 Cup and the West Indies Championship.

Two key picks saw allrounder Justin Greaves and wicket-keeper Tevyn Walcott being chosen by the Windward Islands Volcanoes. Both have played first-class cricket for the Barbados Pride. Greaves was also a member of the Emerging Players team which won the CG United Super50 Cup back in 2019.

The other franchises all picked players from their home territories. Barbados Pride selected off-spinner Chaim Holder and batter Zachary McCaskie; Guyana Harpy Eagles chose experienced left-handed batter Vishaul Sigh and allrounder Antony Adams; Trinidad & Tobago Red Force selected for batter Jyd Goolie and allrounder Tion Webster; Jamaica Scorpions picked right-arm pacer Gordon Bryan and newcomer Khari Campbell, a left-arm fast-medium bowler; while the Leeward Islands Hurricanes added allrounder Karima Gore and uncapped keeper Daren Benta.

Greaves made his international debut for the West Indies against Ireland in the CG United ODI Series at Sabina Park, Jamaica in January. He has so far played 29 first-class matches and 29 List A matches with a highest score of 114. Gore previously played for the United States of America at the international level. The 23-year-old has played 16 ODIs and eight T20Is but is yet to make his first-class debut.

The six franchises will now continue their preparations for the upcoming season and Regional Tournaments. The CG United Super50 Cup is planned to return in November where defending champions the Trinidad & Tobago Red Force will attempt to retain their title their title and the Sir Clive Lloyd Trophy, named in honor of the great captain who led West Indies to the World Cup triumphs in 1975 and 1979. The Barbados Pride were crowned champions of the 2021-22 West Indies Championship, when they won in Trinidad earlier this month, to retain the Headley/Weekes Trophy named in honour of West Indies legends George Headley and Sir Everton Weekes.

FULL SQUADS:

Barbados Pride: Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Dominic Drakes, Keon Harding, Chemar Holder, Akeem Jordan, Shayne Moseley, Raymon Reifer, Ramon Simmonds, Shamar Springer, Jomel Warrican. 2022 Draft Picks: Chaim Holder, Zachary McCaskie

Guyana Harpy Eagles: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Veerasammy Permaul, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Tevin Imlach, Akshaya Persaud, Nial Smith, Demetri Cameron, Anthony Bramble, Kevin Sinclair, Leon Johnson, Ronsford Beaton. 2022 Draft Picks: Vishaul Singh, Antony Adams

Jamaica Scorpions: Brad Barnes, Carlos Brown, John Campbell, Akim Fraser, Nicholson Gordon, Leroy Lugg, Kirk McKenzie, Jamie Merchant, Marquino Mindley, Paul Palmer Jr, Javor Royal, Aldaine Thomas, Alwyn Williams. 2022 Draft Picks: Gordon Bryan, Khari Campbell

Leeward Islands Hurricanes: Rahkeem Cornwall, Devon Thomas, Colin Archibald, Keacy Carty, Jeremiah Louis, Jahmar Hamilton, Kieran Powell, Terrence Warde, Sheeno Berridge, Daniel Doram, Ross Powell, Kofi James, Damion Williams. 2022 Draft Picks: Karima Gore, Daren Benta

Trinidad & Tobago Red Force: Darren Bravo, Imran Khan, Jason Mohammed, Uthman Mohammed, Khary Pierre, Shannon Gabriel, Terrance Hinds, Jeremy Solozano, Isaiah Rajah, Anderson Phillip, Yannic Cariah, Bryan Charles, Keegan Simmons. 2022 Draft Picks: Jyd Goolie, Tion Webster

Windward Islands Volcanoes: Sunil Ambris, Alick Athanaze, Keron Cottoy, Darel Cyrus, Kenneth Dember, Larry Edward, Kavem Hodge, Johann Jeremiah, Shermon Lewis, Daurius Martin, Preston McSween, Nicklaus Redhead, Jerlani Robinson. 2022 Draft Picks: Justin Greaves, Tevyn Walcott

5 comments