New 6ixty competition could open Olympic doors

CRICKET WEST Indies (CWI), in collaboration with the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), has unveiled a new 60-ball cricket format set for launch later this summer, dubbed ‘6ixty’.

While speaking with Gleaner Sports, CWI President Ricky Skerrit called for patience ahead of the start of the tournament.

“It’s an exciting experiment that needs to be given a chance. It’s added on to the front of the CPL to sort of add some further excitement. Most importantly, it gives us a chance to get the women involved in an affordable way. It’s private investment money, so for us, it’s getting goodies without having to invest some of our pretty scarce resources,” he said.

