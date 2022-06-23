Bajans head Super-50 Final in search of fourth straight title

A strong all-round display with bat and ball from Barbados propelled the defending champions to a convincing nine-wicket semifinal victory over Trinidad and Tobago in the Cricket West Indies CG United Women’s Super-50 Competition played at Providence Stadium in Guyana today.

In the rain-affected encounter that caused the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern system to come into play, Trinidad and Tobago women won the toss and posted 133 all out in 31.2 overs, which were an over and four balls short of their allotted 33 overs.

Barbados led by captain Hayley Matthews made light work of the target scoring 137 for one in 30.2 overs and sent a strong message to the winners of tomorrow’s second semifinal between host Guyana and Jamaica that they will need to come extremely good to derail Barbados’ championship quest.

