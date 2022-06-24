Windies skipper Brathwaite insists team confident Reifer can shine in number 3 role

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite is adamant that the team has full confidence in batsman Raymond Reifer who recently took up responsibility at number 3 in the team’s batting line-up.

The batsman is typically known for batting further down the line-up, but during the most recent West Indies Championship made cameos in the position on three occasions. Batting at three, Reifer had notable scores of 79 and 71 and also scored 74 batting at number 4. Overall, he scored 345 runs from 5 matches.

“Mentally he is a very strong character but batting at three for Barbados would certainly have propelled this decision and we back him 100 percent,” Brathwaite told members of the media on Thursday.

