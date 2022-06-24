Henry, Watts bowl Jamaica into Super 50 final

After securing the T20 Blaze title last week, Jamaica’s Women are on the verge of a remarkable double as they booked their place in the final of the Women’s Super 50 tournament following an eight-wicket win over Guyana in their rain-affected semi-final at Providence yesterday.

In the 38 overs-per-side affair, Jamaica won the toss and blew away the hosts, Guyana, for a record low of 23 runs off 12 overs, with off-spinner Vanessa Watts and medium-pacer Chinelle Henry both bagging five wickets.

Watts got four of her five wickets via the leg-before wicket route while Henry used her pace and accuracy to great effect to dismantle the Guyana batting unit, with seven batters failing to score and extras of nine being the top score.

Read more at Jamaica Gleaner

1 comments