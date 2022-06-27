Tickets on sale for West Indies v Bangladesh in Dominica and Guyana

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) today announced that online ticket sales have gone live via the new WINDIES TICKETS service for the West Indies vs Bangladesh three-match T20I Series and three-match CG United One-Day International Series. Fans can purchase in advance without the need to travel to box offices to save tickets to their mobile phones which can then be presented for scanning at the stadium entrance. Fans who register for the WINDIES TICKETS service and purchase tickets will also receive offers and promotions for future games.

West Indies return to Dominica for the first time since 2017 to host Bangladesh in back-to-back T20Is at the refurbished Windsor Park in Dominica on Saturday, July 2, and Sunday, July 3.

There is great excitement on the Nature Isle for the return of international cricket with tickets available in three price categories providing a range of viewing positions for every budget. Ticket prices range from US$6 (EC$15) for the Mound/Grounds to US$15 (EC$40) for the standard seats and US$25 (EC$70) for premium seating in the Shilingford Stand.

The series then moves to the Guyana National Stadium for the third and final T20I on Thursday, July 7, which will be followed by the three CG United One-Dayers on July 10, 13, and 16 at the colorful venue. The prices will range from US$6 (GUY$1200) for the Mound/Grounds, to US$15 (GUY$3000) for the Orange Stand or US$25 (GUY$5000) for the best seats in the Red and Green Stands, as the fans in Guyana welcome the busiest “Summer of Cricket” to the South American mainland.

For both venues, adults can purchase half-price tickets for children aged 16 or under online or at the box, and senior citizens also benefit with half-price tickets too.

Dominic Warne, CWI’s Commercial Director said: “We can’t wait to see West Indies return to the field in Dominica as part of a weekend cricket party which plays a big part in our preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup. We’re sure that fans will be rallying and creating an incredible atmosphere in the refurbished Windsor Park. We’re excited to welcome back large crowds in Guyana where it’s always time for cricket. The new ticketing service means fans can buy in advance without having to travel or queue to box offices. Fans can put all their energies into getting behind this exciting new generation of West Indies players.”

Fans can purchase tickets via the new WINDIES TICKETS service presented by Mastercard, at www.tickets.windiestickets.com. In addition to being able to choose and pay for your seats in advance, the service allows fans to save their purchased tickets to their device for ticket scanning at the venue, avoiding the need for queues and travel to the box offices. Fans registered for the WI Insider fanmail and on the WINDIES TICKETS service will receive promotional discounts when they buy tickets online for games in the Caribbean.

Fans can watch live on ESPN Caribbean and listen to live radio commentary on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel.

MATCH SCHEDULE – Bangladesh tour of West Indies

T20 International Series

July 2: 1st T20I – Windsor Park, Dominica. Local start time 1:30 pm/12:30 pm Jamaica

July 3: 2nd T20I – Windsor Park, Dominica Local start time 1:30 pm/12:30 pm Jamaica

July 7: 3rd T20I – Guyana Stadium, Guyana, Local start time 1:30 pm/12:30 pm Jamaica

CG United One-Day International Series

July 10: 1st CG United ODI – Guyana Stadium, Guyana. Local start time 9:30 am/8:30 am Jamaica

July 13: 2nd CG United ODI – Guyana Stadium, Guyana. Local start time 9:30 am/8:30 am Jamaica

July 16: 3rd CG United ODI – Guyana Stadium, Guyana. Local start time 9:30 am/8:30 am Jamaica

