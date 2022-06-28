The challenge of Test cricket

TEST cricket is a contest between two nations, or, in the case of the West Indies, a group of countries playing as one under the banner of Cricket West Indies. It takes place over five scheduled days, although it can end in less time. It is the test between two teams to prove which is the stronger in a series of matches.

It is the true indication of the capability of cricket teams worldwide that reveals the structure of a nation’s cricket, its organization, its strength, and ability, evaluated by the skill and aptitude of the teams they choose to represent them.

To achieve at this level, therefore, countries need to have proper training programmes to develop cricketers, to have them attain the standard required to compete successfully at this level.

The nature of the game is such that, to conquer your opponent one must prove one’s superiority by being able to bowl them out twice for fewer runs than one has scored. It means ripping out 20 wickets in two innings. No mean feat.

