Brathwaite assesses series win, credits WINDIES fight

It took the West Indies less than a session on Day 4 to complete a 10-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second Test, subsequently completing a dominant 2-0 series victory to complement their 7-wicket win in the first Test.

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite expressed pleasure with his team’s performance. “The confidence of the guys was high. I was really happy with the group [and] how we went about planning, and then executing, especially the batsmen. Kyle Mayers’ partnership with Jermaine Blackwood was superb, and that really set up the game.”

The West Indies gained 24 ICC Test Championship points via the series win but Brathwaite insists it was not an easy task. “I thought Bangladesh bowlers bowled well throughout the game [especially] the pacers. But it was good to see the fight we showed,” he said.

