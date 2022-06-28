CWI confirms West Indies Mens and Womens players contracted for 2022-2023

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has confirmed the international retainer contracts for the West Indies Men’s and Women’s players for the 2022-2023 season. A total of 36 players have been offered contracts for the period – which runs from 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2023.

This is in addition to 90 players across the region who are contracted to Territorial Board Franchise Squads.

The West Indies Men’s contracted player list sees fast bowler Jayden Seales, left-arm seamer Obed McCoy and all-rounder Odean Smith awarded international retainer contracts for the first time. The West Indies Women’s contracted player list sees allrounders Mandy Mangru and Jannillea Glasgow along with batter Rashada Williams awarded international retainer contracts for the first time, all of which are development contracts.

For 2022-23, CWI has changed the Men’s retainer contract structure to offer player contracts across all formats of cricket, compared to specific red or white-ball contracts in previous years. The offer of retainer contracts to all players follows an Evaluation Period of performances from 1 April 2021 to 31 March 2022, which is also supported by statistics from the previous 2019 – 2020 Evaluation Period. This allows for all players to be appraised immediately after the Evaluation Period and provides a notice period before new contracts start on 1 July 2022. The system is designed to reward hard work and performance results.

West Indies Men’s Lead Selector, The Most Honourable Dr. Desmond Haynes said: “Congratulations to all the players who have been offered contracts. We think this is a dynamic group, with the right mixture of experience and youthfulness to properly represent the people of the Caribbean. With general retainer contracts, it gives us a pool of talented and dedicated cricketers, who can take West Indies cricket forward in years to come.”

West Indies Women’s Lead Selector, Ann Browne-John said: “The selectors have placed a great focus on the young developing players because these are the ones who will help to build the team as we look towards the future. The panel believes that the combination of experienced players and the emerging players will give a good base as we continue to prepare teams for international matches and the T20 World Cup early next year.”

CWI Director of Cricket, Jimmy Adams stated: “I am delighted for all the players who have been offered retainers for the upcoming period. This represents a significant investment in the ongoing development of our international players whilst also ensuring our best players are available for selection.”

Full list of contracted players:

West Indies Men

Jermaine Blackwood

Nkrumah Bonner

Kraigg Brathwaite

Joshua Da Silva

Jason Holder

Shai Hope

Akeal Hosein

Alzarri Joseph

Brandon King

Kyle Mayers

Obed McCoy

Nicholas Pooran

Rovman Powell

Kemar Roach

Jayden Seales

Romario Shepherd

Odean Smith

Hayden Walsh Jr.

West Indies Women

*Denotes developmental contract

Aaliyah Alleyne

Shemaine Campbelle

Shamilia Connell

Deandra Dottin

Afy Fletcher

Cherry Ann Fraser *

Shabika Gajnabi *

Jannillea Glasgow *

Chinelle Henry

Mandy Mangru *

Hayley Matthews

Anisa Mohammed

Chedean Nation

Karishma Ramharack

Kaysia Schultz *

Shakera Selman

Stafanie Taylor

Rashada Williams *

