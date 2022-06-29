The new 6IXTY tournament theme song released

The theme song for The SKYEXCH 6IXTY tournament has been released ahead of the first running of the new 60-ball cricket tournament which gets underway on 24 August in St Kitts.



The song has been performed by Naomi Cowan, winner of the Jamaica Reggae Industry’s Breakthrough Artist of the year in 2018 and 2019. Cowan co-wrote and co-produced the song with Skorch Bunit and Cool Blaze and under her independent label, 7th C Records.

Cowan has seen her profile grow rapidly around the world over recent years with her song Paradise Plum getting global plaudits and radio play.





THE 6IXTY will see six men’s teams and three women’s teams compete for their respective versions of the Universe Boss Trophy as this unique cricketing carnival launches in 2022.

Naomi Cowan said: “I’ve always believed that the Caribbean has given the world the best in music & sport for many years. So, it’s truly a privilege to be able to fuse my music with this new format of cricket. This is truly something to celebrate and I am excited to see where this partnership takes us. Having been part of the CPL family since 2019, it’s only up from here!”

Pete Russell, CEO of CPL, said; “We are delighted to have one of the most talented artists from the Caribbean performing the theme song for this new event. We are certain that this song will become synonymous with the tournament and also gain wider recognition as an entertaining piece of music.”

