Brathwaite still in charge of umpires association

It was yet another resounding victory for international certified cricket umpire Gregory Brathwaite who will serve his fifth consecutive term as President of the Barbados Cricket Umpires Association (BCUA) having attained 43 votes.

The electoral process was held last night at Kensington Oval where Brathwaite who has been at the helm since 2013 defeated Ricardo Harrison who tallied 19 votes. Leon Layne will serve as deputy having amassed 37 votes to Harrison’s 28. The latter also ran for the position of vice-president.

Speaking with Barbados TODAY from St. Lucia where he is on tour as an umpire in the ongoing home series between West Indies and Bangladesh, Brathwaite said he was happy that the membership has continuously shown faith in his ability to lead.

“The role of president in our association is really to look after the interest of our membership, to look after the development of our younger umpires and that is where my focus has been and befits what we do and what we offer to the game of cricket. So, I am happy that the membership feels I have been doing what they require or what they are looking for in terms of direction and leading the organization."

