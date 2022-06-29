Ashmini Munisar to lead Guyana at Regional U-19 T20 tournament

Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) on Monday announced the National Girls’ Under-19 squad that will participate in the Cricket West Indies Regional Girls Under-19 Twenty20 Tournament from July 3 -14 in Trinidad and Tobago.

Senior National player, Ashmini Munisar, has been appointed captain of the team while Niveena Ramnauth will be her deputy.

Munisar, who played in the just concluded CG Insurance Super50 and Blaze T20 Tournament is expected to play a major role with both bat and ball as Guyana aims to take this year’s trophy.

The team includes Realanna Grimmond, who was the leading run-scorer in the Under-19 Inter-county played in May with an aggregated of 120 runs.

Read more at Newsroom

0 comments