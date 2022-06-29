What does Hetmyer really want?

As West Indies rolled over Bangladesh to post successive home Test series victories this year, lots of fans would have been happier with Shimron Hetmyer being part of the triumphant squad.

Despite not playing a test match since 2019, the swashbuckling batsman’s high-profile reputation in the game’s shorter formats has developed a yearning among fans to enjoy his talent in the longer Test competition

Since the departure of Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Ramnaresh Sarwan, following Carl Hooper’s exit not too long prior, Guyanese have hungered for star representation in Windies colours, especially in Tests, still considered the most prestigious of the lot in determining greatness.

