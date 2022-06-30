The conversation which led to Haynes questioning Lewis commitment

Following Cricket West Indies’ announcement of the West Indies Men’s white-ball squads to tackle Bangladesh in three T20 Internationals (T20I) and three One-Day Internationals (ODI) beginning this weekend, West Indies Lead Selector The Most Hon. Dr. Desmond Haynes, on Wednesday afternoon, sat down to speak to members of the media.

Dr. Haynes clarified the positions of several WINDIES players missing from the teams, including left-hand opener Evin Lewis. When asked about Lewis’ now continued absence from the white-ball squads, Dr. Haynes relayed a conversation he had with the hard-hitting Trinidadian.

Dr. Haynes began: “I spoke to Evin [Lewis] probably a couple of weeks ago when it was reported to me that Evin was asked to do a fitness test in India with his IPL franchise (Lucknow Super Giants). Because of an injury, it was suggested that he would do a 2km run. And what was reported is that he started and then he didn’t do it.”

Read more at MostlyCricket

1 comments