'Learning on the job' - Matthews finding the balance for player captain role

Newly appointed West Indies women’s team captain Hayley Matthews admits her new role will require plenty of learning on the job.

The 24-year-old all-rounder was named as captain of the Caribbean team last week, taking over from Stafanie Taylor who took charge of the team in 2015.

“I’m still trying to balance being player and captain. As a player, I am still trying to perform as best as I can and lead by example. That’s something a captain needs to do, lead by example, 100 percent,” Matthews told the Mason and Guest show

