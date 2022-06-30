Haynes wants T20 stalwarts involved

GROS ISLET, St Lucia – Chief selector the Most Honourable Desmond Haynes has recommended to Cricket West Indies (CWI) that top former players be recruited to help the regional side prepare for the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup.

The legendary opener who took over as CWI chief selector in January said West Indies must put the expertise and experience of recently retired stars, including Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Darren Bravo, and Darren Sammy to use.

“I believe that we should not go back into the situation like what is happening in today’s cricket, whereas West Indies sometimes struggle to include the past greats.

