Hetmyer out with injury, Pauls aggression influenced inclusion

Earlier this week, Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced West Indies’ squads to battle Bangladesh in a white-ball series set to get underway over the weekend. The announcement saw the return of Keemo Paul to both squads after a prolonged absence from the team.

West Indies Lead Selector, The Most Hon. Dr. Desmond Haynes revealed that the Guyanese’s aggression influenced the decision for his official recall.

“I observed a few games in the [Regional 4-Day] Competition in Trinidad and I was very impressed with Keemo Paul. As a selector, I want to have our bowlers competing. I don’t want us to be seen as though we’re the friendliest [or] the nicest team in the world. I want to see us with some attitude, [and] in people’s faces telling people, ‘Look, we’re here to compete. We might not be high up in the table, but we’re here to compete among the best.’ And I think Keemo Paul showed me that [character].”

