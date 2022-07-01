Haynes backs determined Campbell

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC):

Chief selector Desmond Haynes has thrown his support behind opener John Campbell and believes that the left-hander has forged a strong partnership with captain Kraigg Brathwaite, which has helped to ease some of West Indies’ worries at the top of the order.

Campbell scored an unbeaten half-century and averaged 68 in the recently concluded two-Test series against Bangladesh, batting well in tandem with Brathwaite, who averaged exactly 50.

Together, they posted stands of 44, one, 100, and 13 unbroken, the latter partnership formalizing a straightforward 10-wicket victory in the final Test in St Lucia earlier this week.

“You can see that he is very determined. He wants to do well. The way how he and Kraigg bat together, they tend to bounce off of each other,” Haynes told a media conference on Wednesday.

