Windies selector Haynes: Fast bowlers' workload must be monitored

WEST Indies men’s lead selector Desmond Haynes said the workload of fast bowlers Jayden Seales and Alzarri Joseph must be managed, as the players are becoming consistent members of the West Indies team in different formats.

Joseph and Seales both played in the recent two-match Test series against Bangladesh.

Joseph has been included in the squads for the T20 and One Day International (ODI) series against Bangladesh and Seales is in the ODI squad. The T20 series bowls off on Saturday.

They have also been busy playing franchise T20 cricket.

Asked specifically about Joseph’s workload during a Zoom session on Wednesday, Haynes said, “It is not only Alzarri, we are very concerned about Seales as well, because what we are saying, as I mentioned earlier, I felt really bad to know that those guys had to be in Pakistan playing in those conditions and then coming home and in two days they (were) involved in a Test match (against Bangladesh).”

Read more at T&T Newsday

3 comments