West Indies batting great Shivnarine Chanderpaul has been appointed head coach of the USA’s Women senior and U19 teams on an 18-month contract.

The 47-year-old Chanderpaul will lead the US U19 team that will play in Cricket West Indies U19 Rising Stars T20 Championship which bowls off in Trinidad and Tobago from July 5-13.

“I am really excited to have been appointed as the head coach of the USA National Women’s team and the Women’s U19 team,” said Chanderpaul, who is also the head coach of the CPL franchise, Jamaica Tallawahs.

