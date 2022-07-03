Barbados Under-19s ready to compete in Trinidad

The Barbados Under-19 female team is off to Trinidad and Tobago to compete in the West Indies Rising Stars U19 Championships which bowls off on Monday.

Barbados Cricket Association President Conde Riley and other officials greeted, encouraged, and prayed with the team at the Grantley Adams International Airport ahead of departure.

Richard Clarke, head coach of the Girls’ Under-19 team, is confident his squad will perform well.

“The ultimate goal is for this team to come out on top. I never go to competition unless I believe I can be successful, and this team will pose a lot of threat to the other teams that are taking part.”

